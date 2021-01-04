FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Gap Up to $43.81

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.81, but opened at $50.01. FLIR Systems shares last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 3,393 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FLIR Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIR)
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
