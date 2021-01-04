FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Gap Up to $43.81

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.81, but opened at $50.01. FLIR Systems shares last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 3,393 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

