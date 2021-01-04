Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $0.0473 on Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 150.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market cap of $41,671.63 and $43,156.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00042821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00299581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $676.98 or 0.02053102 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.