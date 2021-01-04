Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) vs. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Head-To-Head Survey

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RumbleON and Formula Systems (1985), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00 Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.68%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and Formula Systems (1985)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.08 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -0.83 Formula Systems (1985) $1.70 billion 0.77 $38.82 million N/A N/A

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON.

Risk & Volatility

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% Formula Systems (1985) 2.44% 4.93% 2.08%

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats RumbleON on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, Sapiens BillingPro, Sapiens ClaimsPro, e-Tica, and Sapiens Stingray; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO; and Sapiens platform for workers' compensation solutions. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, and Sapiens StatementPro; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; software services and information technologies outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

