Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Fortive reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 7,840.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,635,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 1,404,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

