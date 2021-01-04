Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares in the company, valued at $38,996,418.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 87.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 441,695 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fossil Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,884 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fossil Group by 529.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,890 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 348,933 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fossil Group by 1,471.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,440 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 142,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

