FREE Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 70.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $48,686.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 113.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00527920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00148342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00272145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050194 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,706,057,259,292 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

