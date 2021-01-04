Freicoin (FRC) Price Tops $0.0187

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1,262.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 117.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,114,232 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

