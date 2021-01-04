Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUPBY. UBS Group lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

FUPBY opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

