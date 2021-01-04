Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

FLL has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Full House Resorts news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $31,999.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,059 shares in the company, valued at $24,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

