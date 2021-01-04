Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $42.50

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $47.93. Futu shares last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 291 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

