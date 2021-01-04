GAMB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,076.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. GAMB has a total market cap of $734,364.83 and approximately $9,076.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. In the last week, GAMB has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00339595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023298 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

