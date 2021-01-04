Gas (GAS) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Gas has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and $2.76 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00004737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00127379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00262401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00525399 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00283022 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00051555 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

