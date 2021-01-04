Gems (GEM) Market Cap Tops $214,232.33

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $214,232.33 and $24,616.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00043421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00302895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

