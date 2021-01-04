Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $3.58. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 125,096 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNW shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

