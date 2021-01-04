GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Stock Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $637,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

GFL opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

