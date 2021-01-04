Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Global Partners alerts:

NYSE GLP opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $565.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global Partners by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.