Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.97

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $66.90, with a volume of 3247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.
Separately, Standpoint Research lowered Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.
About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)
Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.