Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.97

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $66.90, with a volume of 3247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

Separately, Standpoint Research lowered Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the period.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

