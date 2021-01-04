Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce sales of $222.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.90 million and the lowest is $220.25 million. Globant posted sales of $184.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $803.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.75 million to $806.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.38 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth $806,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Globant by 9.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth $489,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 38.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOB opened at $217.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 172.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.28. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $223.26.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

