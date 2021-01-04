GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Up 72.2% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $142,720.26 and $137.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005278 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001597 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004876 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000210 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.