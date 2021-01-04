Golem Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.46 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Golem has a total market cap of $71.98 million and approximately $21.46 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golem has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00322061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00032041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023119 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 653,216,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,666,590 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

