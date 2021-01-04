Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post $77.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.89 million and the lowest is $73.57 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $78.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $310.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.96 million to $320.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $318.42 million, with estimates ranging from $317.09 million to $319.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,400. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,477.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,767.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 126,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,440 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.