Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.79

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.79 and last traded at C$12.33, with a volume of 139239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.75.

Get Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. The company has a market cap of C$800.23 million and a PE ratio of -173.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.73.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.