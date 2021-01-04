Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOSS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $734.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 96,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.