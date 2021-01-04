Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.28

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 25818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.