Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

