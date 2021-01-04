Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,976 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Invesco worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 342,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,859,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

IVZ stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

