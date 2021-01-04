Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.24 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of The Ensign Group worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4,234.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $1,350,089.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $44,706.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,431 shares of company stock worth $14,458,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $72.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

