Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of First Horizon National worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $12.76 on Monday. First Horizon National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.77.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

