Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of YETI worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in YETI by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in YETI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,364,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in YETI by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on YETI. BidaskClub lowered YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

YETI stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.19.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,488,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,938 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,577. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.