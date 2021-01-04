Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce sales of $277.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.75 million to $291.61 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $230.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $977.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 242,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,915. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.