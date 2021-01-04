Gulden One Day Volume Hits $67,868.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $67,868.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00484298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 71.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 531,795,925 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

