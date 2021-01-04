Harmony Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $39.97 million and $10.70 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00308311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

