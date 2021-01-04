Harvest Finance Price Reaches $99.26 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $40.70 million and $2.09 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $99.26 or 0.00299243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009309 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 425,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,012 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.