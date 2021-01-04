HashBX Price Up 44.9% Over Last 7 Days (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, HashBX has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $62.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00342878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00023234 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

