Head to Head Review: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Solitario Zinc (NYSE:XPL)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Solitario Zinc (NYSE:XPL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Coeur Mining and Solitario Zinc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 5 3 0 2.38 Solitario Zinc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus price target of $8.72, indicating a potential downside of 15.76%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Solitario Zinc.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Solitario Zinc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -34.20% 5.56% 2.69% Solitario Zinc N/A -8.75% -8.60%

Volatility and Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solitario Zinc has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Solitario Zinc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $711.50 million 3.55 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -41.40 Solitario Zinc $410,000.00 79.69 -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Solitario Zinc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Solitario Zinc shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Solitario Zinc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Solitario Zinc on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada. It also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. The company markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, Switzerland, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska. The company also owns the La Promesa gold exploration project; and an 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

