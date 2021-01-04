Head to Head Review: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) versus Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Farfetch and Priority Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 2 11 0 2.85 Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $49.23, indicating a potential downside of 22.85%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Farfetch.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.02 billion 21.22 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -52.74 Priority Technology $371.85 million 1.27 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -14.08

Priority Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Priority Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -77.29% -81.22% -31.98% Priority Technology -6.73% N/A -5.90%

Summary

Priority Technology beats Farfetch on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions, which automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate the vendor payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed and integrated partners services that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

