HeartBout (HB) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $89,157.26 and approximately $66.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 105.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00044088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00303369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011734 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.