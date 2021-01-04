HEX (HEX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.64 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. HEX has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $16.64 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032901 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003069 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

