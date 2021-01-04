HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.73. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 2,318,434 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$884.92 million and a P/E ratio of 59.11.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

