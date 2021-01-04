Holo Hits Market Cap of $131.50 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Holo has a market capitalization of $131.50 million and approximately $47.62 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Holo has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One Holo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Liqui, Hotbit and WazirX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00125158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00145198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00266228 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050946 BTC.

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,249,427,985 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

Holo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OOOBTC, Fatbtc, Binance, ABCC, Bilaxy, Hotbit, WazirX, LATOKEN and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

