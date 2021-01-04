IDEX Membership Price Reaches $102.74 on Top Exchanges (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $102.74 or 0.00310737 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded flat against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $205,482.85 and approximately $1,538.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00043911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00315022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.67 or 0.02110065 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX.

