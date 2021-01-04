Idle Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $58,487.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00006982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00272442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00527436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00281550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00051303 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,926 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

