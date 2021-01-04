IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) vs. China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get China Networks International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Networks International and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

China Networks International has a beta of -12.86, suggesting that its share price is 1,386% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Networks International and IDW Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Networks International N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A IDW Media $62.60 million 0.53 -$26.43 million N/A N/A

China Networks International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media.

Profitability

This table compares China Networks International and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Networks International N/A N/A N/A IDW Media -42.29% -158.24% -38.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Networks International beats IDW Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes television series content based on comics and graphic novels. The CTM segment develops and distributes print and digital-based advertising and information to small and medium-sized businesses in targeted tourist markets. It also offers brochure distribution, publishing, and digital distribution services, as well as the VisitorFun Card program. This segment owns and services approximately 19,000 display stations at travel, tourism, and entertainment venues, including hotels and other lodgings, corporate and community venues, transportation terminals and hubs, tourist attractions, and entertainment venues in approximately 32 states and provinces in the United States and Canada. In addition, it sells touchscreen advertising and information delivery systems, as well as services and maintains content on systems sold to third parties. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for China Networks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Networks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.