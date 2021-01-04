Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,610. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

