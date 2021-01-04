Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Impinj reported sales of $40.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $130.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.97 million, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $152.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 391,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock worth $424,202 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Impinj by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Impinj by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Impinj by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 84.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Impinj by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.87. 108,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,170. The firm has a market cap of $966.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

