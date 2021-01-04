Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NARI. BTIG Research began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Inari Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $87.29 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,647,943 shares of company stock valued at $115,651,503.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

