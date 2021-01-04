Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of IBCP opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 97.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

