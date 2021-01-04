Indorse Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $191,465.47 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $191,465.47 and approximately $557.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00338328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023312 BTC.

About Indorse Token

IND is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

