Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.34.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $17.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 500.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,417 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Infosys by 47.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Infosys by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc bought a new position in Infosys in the third quarter worth $64,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Infosys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.