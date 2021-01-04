Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGIY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingenico Group – GCS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of INGIY stock remained flat at $$29.26 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.20. Ingenico Group – GCS has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

